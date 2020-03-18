Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] shares went higher by 9.11% from its previous closing of $13.72, now trading at the price of $14.97, also adding 1.25 points. Is MPW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 514.49M float and a -31.20% run over in the last seven days. MPW share price has been hovering between $24.29 and $13.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.72.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.19. These metrics suggest that this Medical Properties Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 17.41. These metrics all suggest that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 610.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.56 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 13.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.