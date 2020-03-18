Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] opened at $7.53 and closed at $7.29 a share within trading session on 03/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -18.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.95.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] had 4.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.13 during that period and NAVI managed to take a rebound to $15.67 in the last 52 weeks.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +86.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,449.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 2.31. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 227.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.13 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 18.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.