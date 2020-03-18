Nuance Communications, Inc.[NUAN] stock saw a move by -0.67% on Thursday, touching 4.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Nuance Communications, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NUAN shares recorded 302.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] stock additionally went down by -26.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -35.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NUAN stock is set at 3.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NUAN shares showcased 0.84% increase. NUAN saw -36.81% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.78% compared to high within the same period of time.

Nuance Communications, Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] sitting at +12.18 and its Gross Margin at +53.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 5.91, and its Return on Assets is 2.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NUAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 30.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] earns $225,073 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has 302.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.98 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 8.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.