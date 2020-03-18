The share price of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] inclined by $19.00, presently trading at $17.91. The company’s shares saw -5.74% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.00 recorded on 03/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OHI fall by -48.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -48.18% compared to -17.14 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -59.59%, while additionally dropping -50.08% during the last 12 months. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.19% increase from the current trading price.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] sitting at +37.42 and its Gross Margin at +66.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70%. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.00, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics suggest that this Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 11.69. These metrics all suggest that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has 286.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 19.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.