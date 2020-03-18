Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] opened at $7.20 and closed at $6.89 a share within trading session on 03/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] had 14.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.00M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 31.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.87 during that period and PK managed to take a rebound to $33.02 in the last 52 weeks.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at +15.38 and its Gross Margin at +17.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.03, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.32. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.63 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 331.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.