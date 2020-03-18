Prologis, Inc. [NYSE: PLD] gained by 9.80% on the last trading session, reaching $70.69 price per share at the time. Prologis, Inc. represents 775.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.83B with the latest information.

The Prologis, Inc. traded at the price of $70.69 with 7.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PLD shares recorded 4.18M.

Prologis, Inc. [NYSE:PLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prologis, Inc. [PLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prologis, Inc. [PLD] sitting at +22.58 and its Gross Margin at +38.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 47.00%. These measurements indicate that Prologis, Inc. [PLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.00, and its Return on Assets is 4.01. These metrics suggest that this Prologis, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 44.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.79 and P/E Ratio of 28.69. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] earns $1,945,456 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has 775.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $54.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.01 to 99.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 12.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prologis, Inc. [PLD] a Reliable Buy?

Prologis, Inc. [PLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.