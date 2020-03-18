Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $43.08 after PEG shares went up by 6.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.28.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at +19.91 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.49, and its Return on Assets is 3.64. These metrics suggest that this Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 12.91. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 552.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.56 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 11.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.