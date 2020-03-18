Redwood Trust, Inc. [NYSE: RWT] stock went down by -22.07% or -2.05 points down from its previous closing price of $9.29. The stock reached $7.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RWT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -57.08% in the period of the last 7 days.

RWT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.49, at one point touching $6.905. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.49. The 52-week high currently stands at $18.01 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -53.89% after the recent low of $9.29.

Redwood Trust, Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] sitting at +23.44 and its Gross Margin at +97.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.10. These metrics suggest that this Redwood Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 89.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.20.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] has 139.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.29 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -22.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 21.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.