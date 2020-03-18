Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went down by -0.54% or -0.04 points down from its previous closing price of $7.45. The stock reached $7.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBRA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -52.47% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBRA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.4299, at one point touching $7.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.4299. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -59.13% after the recent low of $7.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.45.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] sitting at +32.01 and its Gross Margin at +56.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 2.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.08. These metrics suggest that this Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.56. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 21.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has 284.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.43 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 21.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.