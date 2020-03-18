SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $6.05 after SITC shares went down by -2.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at +11.70 and its Gross Margin at +40.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 4.94, and its Return on Assets is 2.41. These metrics suggest that this SITE Centers Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 18.23. These metrics all suggest that SITE Centers Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 255.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.15 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 16.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.