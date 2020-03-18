Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] took an upward turn with a change of 0.07%, trading at the price of $14.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.99M shares for that time period. STWD monthly volatility recorded 6.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.85%. PS value for STWD stocks is 3.91 with PB recorded at 0.84.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.01.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] sitting at +27.20 and its Gross Margin at +72.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30%. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.87, and its Return on Assets is 0.69. These metrics suggest that this Starwood Property Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.30. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 7.84. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has 333.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 15.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.