Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] took an upward turn with a change of 3.32%, trading at the price of $17.11 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Synovus Financial Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.61M shares for that time period. SNV monthly volatility recorded 6.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.23%. PS value for SNV stocks is 1.46 with PB recorded at 0.57.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.56.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at +34.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.96, and its Return on Assets is 1.39. These metrics suggest that this Synovus Financial Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.93. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 174.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.54 to 40.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 11.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.