Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE: SKT] stock went up by 10.65% or 0.7 points up from its previous closing price of $6.57. The stock reached $7.27 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SKT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -33.55% in the period of the last 7 days.

SKT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.39, at one point touching $6.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.39. The 52-week high currently stands at $21.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -63.56% after the recent low of $6.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] sitting at +17.00 and its Gross Margin at +41.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10%. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 18.94, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 383.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.74 and P/E Ratio of 7.83. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.21.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has 103.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $752.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 21.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 16.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.