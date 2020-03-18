The share price of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: PNC] inclined by $89.97, presently trading at $96.00. The company’s shares saw 7.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $89.26 recorded on 03/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PNC fall by -11.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.43% compared to -12.04 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.71%, while additionally dropping -27.21% during the last 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $153.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 57.32% increase from the current trading price.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.97.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +30.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.51 and P/E Ratio of 8.43. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 461.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.26 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 10.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.