Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] saw a change by 6.07% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $296.31. The company is holding 405.93M shares with keeping 397.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.43%, trading +11.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 405.93M shares valued at 5.13 million were bought and sold.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $279.35.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] sitting at +16.67 and its Gross Margin at +44.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.91, and its Return on Assets is 6.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.33 and P/E Ratio of 32.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has 405.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 253.22 to 342.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 9.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.