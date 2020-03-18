UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $244.22 after UNH shares went up by 8.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $225.04.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at +8.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20%. Its Return on Equity is 25.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.36. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 17.05. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $256.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 8.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.