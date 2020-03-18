Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] stock went up by 5.05% or 0.5 points up from its previous closing price of $9.91. The stock reached $10.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VIAV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

VIAV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.725, at one point touching $9.545. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.725. The 52-week high currently stands at $16.35 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.32% after the recent low of $8.08.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.91.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] sitting at +6.80 and its Gross Margin at +54.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 1.08, and its Return on Assets is 0.41. These metrics suggest that this Viavi Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.22 and P/E Ratio of 58.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] earns $313,972 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.87 and its Current Ratio is 3.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has 273.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.08 to 16.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 14.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] a Reliable Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.