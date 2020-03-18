Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] dipped by -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $19.68 price per share at the time. Xerox Holdings Corporation represents 247.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.88B with the latest information.

The Xerox Holdings Corporation traded at the price of $19.68 with 4.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XRX shares recorded 2.34M.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] sitting at +12.55 and its Gross Margin at +38.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.76, and its Return on Assets is 4.33. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Holdings Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.45 and P/E Ratio of 6.35. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has 247.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.00 to 39.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 16.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.