Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] saw a change by -1.65% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $132.95. The company is holding 136.19M shares with keeping 121.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 10.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.35% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.35%, trading +10.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 136.19M shares valued at 1.33 million were bought and sold.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [NYSE:ARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.18.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] sitting at +29.57 and its Gross Margin at +37.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90%. These measurements indicate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.40, and its Return on Assets is 2.17. These metrics suggest that this Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.59 and P/E Ratio of 43.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] earns $3,491,718 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 142.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] has 136.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 120.06 to 175.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 9.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] a Reliable Buy?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. [ARE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.