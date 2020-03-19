American Water Works Company, Inc. [NYSE: AWK] stock went down by -6.08% or -8.42 points down from its previous closing price of $138.50. The stock reached $130.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AWK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

AWK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $133.22, at one point touching $122.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $133.22. The 52-week high currently stands at $141.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 24.66% after the recent low of $101.92.

American Water Works Company, Inc. [NYSE:AWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.50.

Fundamental Analysis of American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK] sitting at +33.35 and its Gross Margin at +41.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20%. These measurements indicate that American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.36, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this American Water Works Company, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.08 and P/E Ratio of 37.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK] has 198.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.92 to 141.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 12.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. [AWK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.