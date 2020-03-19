Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] dipped by -4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $68.41 price per share at the time. Amphenol Corporation represents 334.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.88B with the latest information.

The Amphenol Corporation traded at the price of $68.41 with 2.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APH shares recorded 1.53M.

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amphenol Corporation [APH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amphenol Corporation [APH] sitting at +19.99 and its Gross Margin at +31.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Amphenol Corporation [APH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.03, and its Return on Assets is 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Amphenol Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.18 and P/E Ratio of 18.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amphenol Corporation [APH] earns $111,154 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 1.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amphenol Corporation [APH] has 334.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.10 to 110.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 10.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amphenol Corporation [APH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amphenol Corporation [APH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.