Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.19 after AM shares went up by 10.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at +44.44 and its Gross Margin at +58.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.90%. Its Return on Equity is -22.37, and its Return on Assets is -11.22. These metrics suggest that this Antero Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] earns $1,553,196 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.45 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 519.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 14.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.