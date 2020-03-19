The share price of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] inclined by $6.96, presently trading at $5.23. The company’s shares saw 107.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.52 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APDN jumped by +86.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -35.70% compared to 2.67 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 106.53%, while additionally dropping -74.78% during the last 12 months. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.77% increase from the current trading price.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.96.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] sitting at -169.31 and its Gross Margin at +76.47.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] earns $105,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] has 4.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 36.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.04, which indicates that it is 56.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.