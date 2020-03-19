AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] saw a change by -15.26% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $153.88. The company is holding 151.36M shares with keeping 140.26M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -5.05% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.92%, trading +4.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 151.36M shares valued at 1.56 million were bought and sold.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [NYSE:AVB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $181.59.

Fundamental Analysis of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] sitting at +26.89 and its Gross Margin at +38.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.70%. These measurements indicate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.25, and its Return on Assets is 4.18. These metrics suggest that this AvalonBay Communities, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.97 and P/E Ratio of 27.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] has 151.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 162.06 to 229.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 11.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] a Reliable Buy?

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [AVB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.