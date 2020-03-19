Avis Budget Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] gained by 36.50% on the last trading session, reaching $10.62 price per share at the time. Avis Budget Group, Inc. represents 92.94M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $723.07M with the latest information.

The Avis Budget Group, Inc. traded at the price of $10.62 with 5.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAR shares recorded 2.03M.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] sitting at +8.35 and its Gross Margin at +24.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 56.45, and its Return on Assets is 1.40. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 2.62. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has 92.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $723.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 32.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.73. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.