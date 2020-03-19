Cadence Design Systems, Inc.[CDNS] stock saw a move by -7.84% on Thursday, touching 3.13 million. Based on the recent volume, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDNS shares recorded 306.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] stock could reach median target price of $85.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] stock additionally went down by -12.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.87% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDNS stock is set at -11.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDNS shares showcased -19.35% decrease. CDNS saw -32.44% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] sitting at +21.42 and its Gross Margin at +88.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30%. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 40.90%. Its Return on Equity is 58.32, and its Return on Assets is 33.95. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 15.38. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has 306.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.39 to 80.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 9.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.