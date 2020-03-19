The share price of Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] inclined by $53.84, presently trading at $50.48. The company’s shares saw 43.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $35.27 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CPB jumped by +0.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -12.27% compared to 0.01 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.73%, while additionally gaining 39.06% during the last 12 months. Campbell Soup Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.28% decrease from the current trading price.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at +14.70 and its Gross Margin at +32.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30%. These measurements indicate that Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 38.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.43. These metrics all suggest that Campbell Soup Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 643.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 30.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] earns $426,684 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.58. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 319.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.27 to 57.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 11.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Campbell Soup Company [CPB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.