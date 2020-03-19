Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: BURG] gained by 45.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.01 price per share at the time. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. represents 13.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.79M with the latest information.

The Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $1.01 with 13.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BURG shares recorded 119.98K.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:BURG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] sitting at -7.34 and its Gross Margin at +3.93, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.10%. Its Return on Equity is -73.01, and its Return on Assets is -22.86. These metrics suggest that this Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] earns $46,363 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 94.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.08 and its Current Ratio is 0.12. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] has 13.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 190.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 71.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.68. This RSI suggests that Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] a Reliable Buy?

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. [BURG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.