Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] shares went higher by 0.46% from its previous closing of $84.98, now trading at the price of $85.37, also adding 0.39 points. Is CINF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CINF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 151.94M float and a -5.14% run over in the last seven days. CINF share price has been hovering between $118.19 and $73.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] sitting at +31.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20%. These measurements indicate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.10%. Its Return on Equity is 22.57, and its Return on Assets is 8.38. These metrics all suggest that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.37 and P/E Ratio of 7.06. These metrics all suggest that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has 181.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.11 to 118.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.