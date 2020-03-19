Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] shares went lower by -14.89% from its previous closing of $209.12, now trading at the price of $177.98, also adding -31.14 points. Is CTAS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTAS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 87.54M float and a -28.92% run over in the last seven days. CTAS share price has been hovering between $304.81 and $191.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.12.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cintas Corporation [CTAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cintas Corporation [CTAS] sitting at +16.66 and its Gross Margin at +45.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.90%. These measurements indicate that Cintas Corporation [CTAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 29.01, and its Return on Assets is 11.85. These metrics all suggest that Cintas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.75 and P/E Ratio of 20.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] earns $153,162 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has 115.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 191.91 to 304.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cintas Corporation [CTAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cintas Corporation [CTAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.