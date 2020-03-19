Citrix Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] shares went higher by 2.39% from its previous closing of $127.46, now trading at the price of $130.50, also adding 3.04 points. Is CTXS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTXS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 113.47M float and a +13.68% run over in the last seven days. CTXS share price has been hovering between $134.41 and $90.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Citrix Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] sitting at +18.99 and its Gross Margin at +83.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60%. These measurements indicate that Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.80%. Its Return on Equity is 98.16, and its Return on Assets is 14.32. These metrics all suggest that Citrix Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 113.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.19 and P/E Ratio of 25.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] has 133.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 134.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 13.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.