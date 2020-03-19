Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] took an upward turn with a change of 9.01%, trading at the price of $8.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Continental Resources, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.82M shares for that time period. CLR monthly volatility recorded 15.52%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.17%. PS value for CLR stocks is 0.70 with PB recorded at 0.43.

Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] sitting at +26.44 and its Gross Margin at +30.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70%. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.04, and its Return on Assets is 4.82. These metrics suggest that this Continental Resources, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69. Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 4.05. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has 410.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.92 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 24.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.