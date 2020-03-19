Cummins Inc. [CMI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $123.47 after CMI shares went down by -9.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cummins Inc. [CMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cummins Inc. [CMI] sitting at +10.63 and its Gross Margin at +25.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.60%. Its Return on Equity is 30.43, and its Return on Assets is 11.65. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 8.56. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cummins Inc. [CMI] earns $382,553 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cummins Inc. [CMI] has 164.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 122.95 to 186.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 8.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cummins Inc. [CMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cummins Inc. [CMI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.