Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $33.32 after DRI shares went down by -2.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.16.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] sitting at +9.69 and its Gross Margin at +17.63.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 31.33, and its Return on Assets is 11.98. These metrics suggest that this Darden Restaurants, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 6.69. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] earns $46,002 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 98.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.61. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] has 144.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 28.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. [DRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.