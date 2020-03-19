DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] took an upward turn with a change of 1.36%, trading at the price of $77.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.03 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DocuSign, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.13M shares for that time period. DOCU monthly volatility recorded 8.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.38%. PS value for DOCU stocks is 16.70 with PB recorded at 24.02.

DocuSign, Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.87 and its Gross Margin at +75.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.30%. Its Return on Equity is -35.90, and its Return on Assets is -11.88. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -121.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.45. companyname [DOCU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.36.

DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] has 195.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 92.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.