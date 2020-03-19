DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] dipped by -12.88% on the last trading session, reaching $77.00 price per share at the time. DTE Energy Company represents 219.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.90B with the latest information.

The DTE Energy Company traded at the price of $77.00 with 2.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DTE shares recorded 1.51M.

DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DTE Energy Company [DTE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DTE Energy Company [DTE] sitting at +13.22 and its Gross Margin at +16.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.65, and its Return on Assets is 2.99. These metrics suggest that this DTE Energy Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 12.22. These metrics all suggest that DTE Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DTE Energy Company [DTE] earns $1,178,411 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DTE Energy Company [DTE] has 219.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.92 to 135.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 12.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DTE Energy Company [DTE] a Reliable Buy?

DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.