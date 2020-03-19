Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $173.14 after EW shares went down by -1.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $176.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] sitting at +27.55 and its Gross Margin at +73.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.70%. Its Return on Equity is 28.73, and its Return on Assets is 17.73. These metrics all suggest that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.97 and P/E Ratio of 35.10. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 3.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has 220.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 162.19 to 247.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 9.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.