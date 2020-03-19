Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] saw a change by 2.16% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.04. The company is holding 442.98M shares with keeping 397.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 12.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.21%, trading +13.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 442.98M shares valued at 4.29 million were bought and sold.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.68.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at +12.05 and its Gross Margin at +45.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.26, and its Return on Assets is 0.76. These metrics suggest that this Elanco Animal Health Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.66 and P/E Ratio of 92.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 442.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.