The share price of Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] inclined by $99.62, presently trading at $86.41. The company’s shares saw 0.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $85.84 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ETR fall by -22.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -19.57% compared to -25.21 of all time high it touched on 03/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.89%, while additionally dropping -7.27% during the last 12 months. Entergy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $135.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 48.86% increase from the current trading price.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Entergy Corporation [ETR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entergy Corporation [ETR] sitting at +16.43 and its Gross Margin at +22.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Entergy Corporation [ETR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.88, and its Return on Assets is 2.52. These metrics suggest that this Entergy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.00. Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.38 and P/E Ratio of 13.76. These metrics all suggest that Entergy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.34 and its Current Ratio is 0.51. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] has 219.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.84 to 135.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entergy Corporation [ETR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entergy Corporation [ETR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.