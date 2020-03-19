First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] saw a change by 6.41% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.64. The company is holding 344.70M shares with keeping 307.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 19.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -55.09%, trading +24.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 344.70M shares valued at 3.63 million were bought and sold.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at +29.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80%. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.51, and its Return on Assets is 1.04. These metrics suggest that this First Horizon National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.09.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 344.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 17.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.