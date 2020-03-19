First Republic Bank[FRC] stock saw a move by -8.81% on Thursday, touching 1.94 million. Based on the recent volume, First Republic Bank stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FRC shares recorded 174.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that First Republic Bank [FRC] stock could reach median target price of $110.00.

First Republic Bank [FRC] stock additionally went down by -4.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -26.93% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FRC stock is set at -17.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FRC shares showcased -10.64% decrease. FRC saw -30.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.10% compared to high within the same period of time.

First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Republic Bank [FRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Republic Bank [FRC] sitting at +27.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30%. These measurements indicate that First Republic Bank [FRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.04, and its Return on Assets is 0.86. These metrics suggest that this First Republic Bank does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Republic Bank [FRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.55 and P/E Ratio of 16.42. These metrics all suggest that First Republic Bank is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

First Republic Bank [FRC] has 174.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.21 to 122.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 11.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Republic Bank [FRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Republic Bank [FRC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.