Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] saw a change by -1.92% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $76.52. The company is holding 200.14M shares with keeping 145.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.19%, trading +9.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 200.14M shares valued at 3.45 million were bought and sold.

Fortinet, Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.02.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] sitting at +15.96 and its Gross Margin at +71.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.60%. Its Return on Equity is 28.00, and its Return on Assets is 9.38. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 41.02. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] has 200.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.87 to 121.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 12.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.