Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] took an upward turn with a change of -5.05%, trading at the price of $7.33 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 12.13M shares for that time period. HBAN monthly volatility recorded 7.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.74%. PS value for HBAN stocks is 2.04 with PB recorded at 0.75.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.72.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at +30.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80%. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 12.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics suggest that this Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.75. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.35 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 11.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.