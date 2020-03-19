IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXX] opened at $204.34 and closed at $215.88 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $205.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXX] had 1.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 583.31K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.88%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $208.41 during that period and IDXX managed to take a rebound to $296.25 in the last 52 weeks.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $215.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] sitting at +22.57 and its Gross Margin at +56.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 43.00%. Its Return on Equity is 509.31, and its Return on Assets is 25.39. These metrics all suggest that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 125.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.79 and P/E Ratio of 41.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] has 86.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.41 to 296.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 9.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] a Reliable Buy?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. [IDXX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.