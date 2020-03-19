The share price of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: IBKR] inclined by $42.66, presently trading at $38.24. The company’s shares saw 3.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $37.02 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IBKR fall by -14.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.35% compared to -6.42 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -30.24%, while additionally dropping -29.22% during the last 12 months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.46% increase from the current trading price.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:IBKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.66.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] sitting at +46.10 and its Gross Margin at +88.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.78, and its Return on Assets is 0.24. These metrics suggest that this Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 436.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 303.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -19.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -9.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.70 and P/E Ratio of 18.24. These metrics all suggest that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] has 447.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.02 to 59.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] a Reliable Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. [IBKR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.