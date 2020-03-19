Ameren Corporation[AEE] stock saw a move by -1.98% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Ameren Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AEE shares recorded 275.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ameren Corporation [AEE] stock could reach median target price of $89.00.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] stock additionally went down by -5.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AEE stock is set at 5.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AEE shares showcased -1.79% decrease. AEE saw -13.13% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameren Corporation [AEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameren Corporation [AEE] sitting at +21.44 and its Gross Margin at +29.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Ameren Corporation [AEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.55, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this Ameren Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.21. Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 22.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.57. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] has 275.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.93 to 87.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 11.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameren Corporation [AEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameren Corporation [AEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.