AmerisourceBergen Corporation[ABC] stock saw a move by -5.06% on Thursday, touching 3.22 million. Based on the recent volume, AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ABC shares recorded 217.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock could reach median target price of $97.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock additionally went up by +0.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ABC stock is set at 4.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ABC shares showcased 2.15% increase. ABC saw -12.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.44% compared to high within the same period of time.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] sitting at +1.04 and its Gross Margin at +2.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.00%. Its Return on Equity is 29.44, and its Return on Assets is 2.21. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 151.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.44 and P/E Ratio of 27.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] earns $8,163,142 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.54 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has 217.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.55 to 97.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 11.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.