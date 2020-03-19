Deere & Company[DE] stock saw a move by -9.87% on Thursday, touching 2.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Deere & Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DE shares recorded 350.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Deere & Company [DE] stock could reach median target price of $195.00.

Deere & Company [DE] stock additionally went down by -21.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DE stock is set at -29.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by -33.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DE shares showcased -30.36% decrease. DE saw -37.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -4.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Deere & Company [NYSE:DE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Deere & Company [DE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deere & Company [DE] sitting at +14.44 and its Gross Margin at +28.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 28.66, and its Return on Assets is 4.55. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deere & Company [DE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 397.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 264.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Deere & Company [DE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.55 and P/E Ratio of 11.17. These metrics all suggest that Deere & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Deere & Company [DE] earns $534,095 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.45 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Deere & Company [DE] has 350.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.07 to 181.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 9.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Deere & Company [DE] a Reliable Buy?

Deere & Company [DE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.