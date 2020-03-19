L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] took an upward turn with a change of -0.57%, trading at the price of $167.99 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while L3Harris Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.49M shares for that time period. LHX monthly volatility recorded 5.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.72%. PS value for LHX stocks is 6.08 with PB recorded at 1.64.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $168.95.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] sitting at +16.06 and its Gross Margin at +34.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 28.45, and its Return on Assets is 9.53. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LHX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 21.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] earns $373,681 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has 246.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.21 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 11.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.