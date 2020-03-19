McCormick & Company, Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] gained by 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $141.03 price per share at the time. McCormick & Company, Incorporated represents 148.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.98B with the latest information.

The McCormick & Company, Incorporated traded at the price of $141.03 with 2.45 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MKC shares recorded 942.94K.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated [NYSE:MKC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.70.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] sitting at +18.27 and its Gross Margin at +40.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 21.25, and its Return on Assets is 6.82. These metrics all suggest that McCormick & Company, Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 26.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] earns $431,242 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] has 148.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.20 to 174.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 10.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.